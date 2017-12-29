‘Sensitivity Readers’ Check Manuscripts For Offensive Material

The new speech police in town are what the The New York Times referred to as “sensitivity readers,” as in commissars that publishers hire to check manuscripts for any “offensive materials.”

In days past, such “sensitivity readers” were used primarily for children’s books. David Levithan, vice president and publisher of Scholastic Press, told the Times, “There is a newfound fervor in children’s publishing to be authentic and get the story right. When any author is writing outside their own experience, we want to make sure they’ve done their homework.”

That trend has changed, however, in recent years as more and more publishers have used “sensitivity readers” on adult novels. Authors now warn that it could lead to sanitized books that fail to transmit the author’s voice.

One such example is the 2016 novel “Small Great Things,” about a black nurse who treats the baby of white supremacists. Prior to the book’s publishing, author Jodi Picoult hired several minorities to critique its treatment of racism. Some might argue publishers employing the same tactic will create accuracy. Others say it will stifle creativity.

“Can we no longer read ‘Othello’ because Shakespeare wasn’t black?” the novelist Francine Prose wrote in an essay. Last February, National Review opined that “if ‘sensitivity readers’ are given the freedom to hijack authors’ visions, we’re going to lose some beloved works of art that we could have otherwise enjoyed.” – READ MORE

