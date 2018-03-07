‘Sensitive Content’: Twitter Hides President Trump, Don Jr. Posts for Sharing Drudge Headlines

Twitter, a social media platform that regularly finds itself in scandals involving bias against conservatives, is now hiding innocuous tweets from President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., behind content filters. One of the filtered tweets, from Trump Jr., was critical of Twitter’s uneven enforcement of its terms of service.

Two tweets from the President, made today, and one from Trump Jr., posted on March 4, are currently hidden behind content filters. Users navigating to their profile pages with their content filters on will not be able to see the tweets.

Only when users manually disable their content filter via settings are they able to see the tweets, which appear to be completely innocuous and not in violation of any of Twitter’s terms of service. All three of the filtered tweets include links to stories on the Drudge Report. – READ MORE

