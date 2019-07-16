Senior Hamas leader calls for ‘slaughter’ of ‘every Jew on the globe’ (VIDEO)

A top Hamas official went on a tirade Friday, calling for his Palestinian brethren across the world to “attack every Jew on the globe by way of slaughter and killing.”
During a rally at the Israel-Gaza border, senior Hamas leader Fathi Hammad told followers:
Our patience has run out. We are on the verge of exploding. If this siege is not undone, we will explode in the face of our enemies, with God’s permission and glory. The explosion is not only going to be in Gaza, but also in the Bank and abroad, if God wills.
But our brothers are still preparing. They are trying to prepare. They are warming up. A long time has passed with them warming up. All of you 7 million Palestinians abroad, enough of the warming up. You have Jews everywhere and we must attack every Jew on the globe by way of slaughter and killing, if God permits. Enough of the warming up.