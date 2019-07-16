Senior Hamas leader calls for ‘slaughter’ of ‘every Jew on the globe’ (VIDEO)

A top Hamas official went on a tirade Friday, calling for his Palestinian brethren across the world to “attack every Jew on the globe by way of slaughter and killing.”

Watch: Senior Hamas leader Fathi Hammad says Hamas has built a new factory for making suicide vests that will be given to Palestinian girls (and boys) in order to storm the Israeli border and blow up Israeli families.



Now you know why we protect the border with Gaza from Hamas. pic.twitter.com/MWFSfT5r8z — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) July 14, 2019

During a rally at the Israel-Gaza border, senior Hamas leader Fathi Hammad told followers: