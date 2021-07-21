Senior FBI Official Improperly Took Gifts From Journalists Amid Trump Investigation: DOJ Watchdog

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) inspector general on Tuesday found that a former senior FBI official repeatedly violated the bureau’s policy by having unauthorized contact with the media.

The inspector general’s office, according to report, said the unnamed official had “received items of value from members of the media” and had “numerous unauthorized contacts with the media” between 2014 and 2016.

Describing the behavior as a violation of the FBI’s policy, the report said the FBI official had “unauthorized social engagements outside of FBI Headquarters involving drinks, lunches, and dinners.”

The official also accepted tickets from media members to two black-tie dinner events, including one valued at $300 and the other at $225. They also received transportation to the event from a reporter, who was not named, the report said.

“When later contacted by the for a voluntary interview, the Senior FBI Official declined to be interviewed,” the office wrote, adding that it indeed has “the authority to compel testimony from current Department employees upon informing them that their statements will not be used to incriminate them in a criminal proceeding.”

But the office “does not have the authority to compel or subpoena testimony from former Department employees, including those who retire or resign during” the course of the investigation, the report said.. – READ MORE

