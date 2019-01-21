 

Senior Democrat: Ban Teens from Wearing MAGA Hats

Share:

House Budget Committee Chair Rep. John Yarmuth (D-ky) Called Sunday For A Ban On Teenagers Wearing “make America Great Again” (Maga) Hats, In Response To A Viral Video Of A Confrontation Between Catholic Students And Native American Counter-demonstrators At The March For Life On Friday In Washington, Dc.

Yarmuth holds one of the most powerful positions in the Democrat-run U.S. House of Representatives.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

He blamed President Donald Trump for the students’ behavior.

The MAGA hats are one of the most recognizable symbols of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, and are commonly worn by Trump supporters. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff