Senior Democrat: Ban Teens from Wearing MAGA Hats

House Budget Committee Chair Rep. John Yarmuth (D-ky) Called Sunday For A Ban On Teenagers Wearing “make America Great Again” (Maga) Hats, In Response To A Viral Video Of A Confrontation Between Catholic Students And Native American Counter-demonstrators At The March For Life On Friday In Washington, Dc.

Yarmuth holds one of the most powerful positions in the Democrat-run U.S. House of Representatives.

He blamed President Donald Trump for the students’ behavior.

I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of teenagers wearing MAGA hats until we can figure out what is going on. They seem to be poisoning young minds. [1/2] https://t.co/yq5bLd4kE2 — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 20, 2019

The conduct we saw in this video is beyond appalling, but it didn’t happen in a vacuum. This is a direct result of the racist hatred displayed daily by the President of the United States who, sadly, some mistake for a role model. [2/2] — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 20, 2019

The MAGA hats are one of the most recognizable symbols of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, and are commonly worn by Trump supporters.