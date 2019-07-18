‘Send her back’ chant at Trump rally prompts outcry; Omar responds

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., other Democrats, and a slew of commentators united in condemning President Trump on Wednesday night, after the crowd at a North Carolina “Make America Great Again” rally broke out in a striking chant of “send her back” while the president criticized Omar and other members of the so-called progressive Democrat “squad.”

The three-word chant, which Trump did not respond to, referred to the president’s tweet on Sunday in which he asked why unnamed “Democrat Congresswomen” don’t “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came, then come back and show us how it is done.”

The president later affirmed he was referring to Omar, as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley — all of whom, except Omar, were born in the United States. After a historic and bizarre floor fight, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives formally condemned Trump’s comments as “racist” on Tuesday.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: MORE SECURITY SOUGHT FOR THE ‘SQUAD’

“Representative Omar blamed the United States for the terrorist attacks on our country, saying terrorism is a reaction to our involvement in other peoples’ affairs,” Trump began on Wednesday night at the rally in Greenville, North Carolina, as the crowd booed loudly. “She smeared U.S. servicemembers involved in ‘Black Hawk Down’ — in other words, she slandered the brave Americans who were trying to keep peace in Somalia,” where Omar was born.

In April, a tweet from Omar resurfaced in which she claimed U.S. forces killed “thousands” of Somalis during the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” mission — despite multiple analysts concluding the number was much smaller. – READ MORE

