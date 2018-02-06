Senators: ‘Substantial Evidence’ That British Spy Misled FBI About Dossier

Two Republican senators claim to have “substantial evidence” suggesting that former British spy Christopher Steele misled the FBI about “a key aspect” of the infamous dossier.

The senators — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham — also provided new details about a previously undisclosed memo that Steele wrote based on information provided by a Hillary Clinton associate.

“It is troubling enough that the Clinton Campaign funded Mr. Steele’s work, but that these Clinton associates were contemporaneously feeding Mr. Steele allegations raises additional concerns about his credibility,” Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote Monday.

The details are in a heavily redacted memo that Grassley and Graham released on Monday. The two Republicans sent the document to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last month along with a letter referring Steele for criminal investigation. – READ MORE

On both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, former British MI-6 Intelligence Officer Christopher Steele is going to extremes to avoiding answering questions from the United States Congress, while at the same time avoiding being videotaped and deposed in a multi-million dollar libel case brought against Buzzfeed.

The media outlet published the unverified Trump dossier just over a year ago, setting off an international firestorm.

Steele was a no-show Monday for a long-requested deposition in London, Fox News has learned. The news comes as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have announced a criminal referral on Steele. – READ MORE

A newly released document from the Senate Judiciary Committee says Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the Trump dossier, wrote an additional memo on the subject of Donald Trump and Russia that was not among those published by BuzzFeed in January 2017.

The newly-released document is an unclassified and heavily redacted version of the criminal referral targeting Steele filed on Jan. 4 by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, and Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina. It appears to confirm some level of coordination between the extended Clinton circle and the Obama administration in the effort to seek damaging information about then-candidate Trump.

According to the referral, Steele wrote the additional memo based on anti-Trump information that originated with a foreign source. In a convoluted scheme outlined in the referral, the foreign source gave the information to an unnamed associate of Hillary and Bill Clinton, who then gave the information to an unnamed official in the Obama State Department, who then gave the information to Steele. Steele wrote a report based on the information, but the redacted version of the referral does not say what Steele did with the report after that. – READ MORE