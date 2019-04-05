Senators Propose $400 Million Bill Extending Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela

A group of bipartisan Senators has proposed a bill aimed at providing $400 million in humanitarian aid to Venezuela, as well as encouraging more countries to impose sanctions on the country’s socialist dictatorship.

On Wednesday, 15 Senators proposed the Venezuelan Emergency Relief, Democracy Assistance and Development (VERDAD) Act, which involves providing $200 million worth of aid to those inside Venezuela and a further $200 million to countries accepting Venezuelan refugees amid the country’s devastating economic and humanitarian crisis.

The legislation aims to “provide humanitarian relief to the Venezuelan people and Venezuelan migrants, to advance a constitutional and democratic solution to Venezuela’s political crisis, to address Venezuela’s economic reconstruction, to combat public corruption, narcotics trafficking, and money laundering, and for other purposes. ”

The bill also aims to support opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who the U.S. and other Western democracies have recognized as Venezuela’s president, by removing sanctions on officials not involved in human rights abuses if they recognize his legitimacy. It also encourages a greater effort on behalf of the U.S. to work with regional and European governments to implement their own sanctions against Nicolás Maduro’s socialist regime. – READ MORE