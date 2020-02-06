Senator Warns Biden Could Be ‘Immediately’ Impeached If Elected Because Dems Have Opened Pandora’s Box

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst suggested to Bloomberg News on Sunday that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, if elected, could potentially face impeachment immediately after being sworn into office because Democrats have opened Pandora’s box when it comes to lowering the bar for what qualifies as being an impeachable offense.

“I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” Ernst said. “Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’”

Ernst apparently suggested that the grounds for impeaching Biden could be “for being assigned to take on Ukrainian corruption yet turning a blind eye to Burisma because his son was on the board making over a million dollars a year.”

Ernst’s comments, which were speculative and were an overall reflection of how Democrats’ standards of impeachable conduct could be used against them, were twisted by the author of the report, Jennifer Epstein. – READ MORE