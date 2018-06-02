Senator Urges Colleagues to Work Through Weekends and Recess To Confirm Trump Nominees

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa urged the Senate to work through weekends and the August recess on Friday to continue processing President Donald Trump’s nominees to the federal courts.

Grassley, who leads the Republican judicial confirmation effort from his perch as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Twitter that Democratic obstruction warranted recourse to unconventional measures.

Grassley’s post drew liberals out of the woodwork criticizing the Senate for keeping former President Barack Obama from filling the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat with a liberal. (It was a maneuver that made it possible for conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to join the court.)

But at least one backer of President Donald Trump tweeted her support.