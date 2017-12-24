Senator: Trump’s Tax Bill May Bring Canadian Companies Looking for Lower Taxes

It isn’t just U.S.-based companies who are excited about investing in America again. With the nation’s corporate tax rate suddenly competitive, our neighbors on the other side of the border may be looking to bring their headquarters — and jobs — to U.S.

“We’re not gonna have any more pharmaceutical companies buying donut-makers in Canada and move their headquarters to get a lower tax rate,” predicted Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia.

“We’re gonna have a lot more companies thinking about becoming donut-makers and doing it right here in the United States … It’s an incentive to stay in America if you’re located there, and come to America if you’re not,” he said, according to The Canadian Press.

You mean it’s actually a good idea to make the country competitive? What a concept!

Experts in Canada seemed to agree with that assessment. Canadian tax expert Jack Mintz told The Canadian Press that the Republican tax reform will likely be a magnet that attracts our northern neighbors to invest in the U.S. – READ MORE

