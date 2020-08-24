Senator Tammy Duckworth calls President Trump a ‘coward-in-chief’ (VIDEO)

Senator Tammy Duckworth, who once reportedly refused an interview with Tucker Carlson over the removal of statues of American founding fathers, called President Donald Trump a “coward-in-chief.”

Duckworth (D-IL) made her comments during a speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) Thursday evening.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, says Joe Biden is the “kind of leader our service members deserve.” Instead, “they have a coward in chief, who won’t stand up to Vladimir Putin.” #DemConvention https://t.co/FEkGGBoFoz pic.twitter.com/69OUvr3Mc4 — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2020

The Democrat congresswoman said military members “have a coward-in-chief who won’t stand up to Vladimir Putin, read his daily intelligence briefings, or even publicly admonish adversaries for reportedly putting bounties on our troops’ heads.” – READ MORE

