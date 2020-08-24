Senator Tammy Duckworth calls President Trump a ‘coward-in-chief’ (VIDEO)

Senator Tammy Duckworth, who once reportedly refused an interview with Tucker Carlson over the removal of statues of American founding fathers, called President Donald Trump a “coward-in-chief.”

Duckworth (D-IL) made her comments during a speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) Thursday evening.

The Democrat congresswoman said military members “have a coward-in-chief who won’t stand up to Vladimir Putin, read his daily intelligence briefings, or even publicly admonish adversaries for reportedly putting bounties on our troops’ heads.” – READ MORE

