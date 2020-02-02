Senator Hirono: Trump ‘Believes He Is King Now’ — ‘I Think Our Country Is in Great Danger’

In the wake of Sen. Lamar Alexander announcing that he would not vote to allow witnesses in President Donald Trump’s ongoing senate impeachment trial, his fellow Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii criticized the direction of the trial, which looks likely to end in an acquittal.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Hirono said that Trump seems to think he is “king” as a result of the trial’s looming outcome.

“What they really are afraid of is that this president, unfettered without a conviction, means that he’s going to be doing a lot more stuff that will subject him to impeachment, because that’s what this guy is. He believes he’s king now.” – Sen. Hirono https://t.co/9b6RrjgFCM — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 31, 2020

Senator Mazie Hirono on the Trump #ImpeachmentTrials, “He did it!” Later to @Maddow she says of Trump: “He thinks he’s is king now. I think our country is in great danger.” #Maddow pic.twitter.com/L0zlSLsnFv — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) January 31, 2020

“his is the last response for these two days of questions and answers that I got from the president’s team, and that is, ‘Let’s just assume he did it. So what?’” Hirono said. “And I’ve been saying for a long time that’s probably what they’re going to end up with — you can say all of these things, but so what? The ‘so what’ means that this president, who believes that he can do anything he wants under Article 2 of the Constitution, will continue to go forward.”

"And I tell you, what the Trump team said, 'Oh well you're going to impeach him and convict him for what he did,' that means this president is going to be facing impeachment at every turn," Hirono continued.