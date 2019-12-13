Senator Hawley: FBI ‘Effectively Meddled’ In 2016 Presidential Election (VIDEO)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said Wednesday during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the FBI’s misconduct surrounding its surveillance of the Trump campaign in the 2016 election that the FBI “effectively meddled” in the election.

“Which is worse? Is it worse to have a foreign government trying to meddle in our elections, or is it worse to have our own government meddling in the election?” Hawley asked Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz. “Because I think that is exactly what this report shows. It shows that our government, the most powerful law enforcement agency in the nation, the FBI effectively meddled in an ongoing presidential campaign.”

“The thing that gets me is, you expect it from foreign governments, I’m not saying it’s good but I’m saying that you expect it,” Hawley continued. “They’ve been doing it for years. Russia’s been doing it for years, we know they tried to do it this last cycle. China has been doing it, others have been doing it and we know what steps to take, we have to take them more effectively, but when our own government does it how can the American people have confidence and what do we do?”

"And there's one actor here who I think has not gotten the credit that they collectively deserve and that's the Democrat National Committee," Hawley continued. "I just think, you know, I've heard my friends on the other side of the aisle complain about Hillary Clinton's campaign and how ineffective it was and how the DNC didn't do a good job in 2016."