Senator Elizabeth Warren Made A Lot Of Money Last Year

Senator Elizabeth Warren has routinely campaigned on redistributing wealth and counts herself as a champion of the “99%” of Americans who aren’t millionaires. But according to financial records obtained by MassLive, Warren is solidly within the 1%.

In 2017, Warren and her husband, a Harvard University professor, hauled in nearly $1 million in adjusted gross income. Warren was the moneymaker ,though her husband claims to have earned around $430,379.

The numbers aren't much of a surprise. Warren is believed to have a net worth somewhere in the ballpark of $7 million to $10 million and most of that money is "held in mutual funds and retirement accounts with TIAA-CREF" — a bank that serves Ivy League professors, and which often invests in the kinds of corporations Warren's policies would impact.

Tuesday at the National Press Club, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she had no plans to run for president in 2020 because she is “going to stay focused on 2018.”

Warren said, “I am not running for president in 2020. I am running for the Senate in 2018. We now have 74 more days until the election. I am taking nothing for granted. I have just done 34 town halls.”

She continued, "I'm going to make this pitch; it is really important that we focus on midterm elections and stop acting like the only important shiny object in the room is 2020. The important fight coming up right now is the midterm elections."