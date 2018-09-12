Senator Durbin Blames GOP For Chicago Gun Violence. James Woods Smokes Him.

Actor James Woods slammed Sen. Dick Durbin after the Democratic Illinois Senator blamed the Republican Party in a tweet for Chicago’s gun violence problem.

This is heartbreaking. Chicago has lost far too many aspiring young people to senseless gun violence. When will Republicans in Congress finally decide to act? https://t.co/4dCk5YODwZ — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 8, 2018

Dear Nimrod, #Chicago has been ruled by #Democrats for 87 years. It has the strictest gun control laws in America. Stop talking. You are an embarrassment. https://t.co/uTKYcXnXSZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 10, 2018

Chicago's last Republican Mayor was William Hale Thompson, who served from 1927-1931.