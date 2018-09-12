    True Pundit

    Senator Durbin Blames GOP For Chicago Gun Violence. James Woods Smokes Him.

    Actor James Woods slammed Sen. Dick Durbin after the Democratic Illinois Senator blamed the Republican Party in a tweet for Chicago’s gun violence problem.

    Chicago’s last Republican Mayor was William Hale Thompson, who served from 1927-1931.- READ MORE

     

