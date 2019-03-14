Senate votes to block Trump’s border emergency declaration, in bipartisan rebuke teeing up veto

Senate Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues on Thursday in voting to block President Trump’s border emergency declaration — a move that will prompt the president’s first-ever veto.

The president made his intentions crystal clear, tweeting “VETO!” moments after the resolution cleared Congress. The White House said Trump likely would issue the veto Friday.

The measure passed 59-41 as a dozen Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the resolution, despite White House efforts to keep the GOP united on the issue of border security. Those GOP members who backed the resolution cited concerns about the expansion of presidential powers.

VETO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

PELOSI WORKS TO DERAIL BID TO SPARE TRUMP FROM BORDER EMERGENCY REBUFF

“I’m going to be voting in favor of the resolution of disapproval,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters ahead of the vote. “This is a constitutional question, it’s a question of the balance of power that is core to our constitution.” – READ MORE