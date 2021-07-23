Senate Republicans Block Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Because Bill Text Not Yet Written

Senate Republicans blocked the bipartisan $570 billion infrastructure deal Wednesday because the text of the legislation was not ready to study.

The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance a bill. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) switched his vote to allow “him to bring it back up for a second vote” next week if he wishes.

“We have made significant progress and are close to a final agreement,” the bipartisan infrastructure group’s released statement read. “We appreciate our colleagues on both sides of the isle, and the administration, working with us to get this done for the American people.”

The statement released by the bipartisan infrastructure group did not contain Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Jerry Cramer’s (R-KA) signature on it.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), an original bipartisan negotiator of the deal, said before the vote he believes “there’s an unanimous point of view that we shouldn’t vote on a motion to proceed until people know what the summary is of the bill.”- READ MORE

