Senate Report Says Joe Biden Allowed Family to Enrich Themselves Abroad While He Was VP

A new Senate report released Wednesday concludes that former Vice President Joe Biden allowed Hunter Biden and other members of his family to enrich themselves through links with foreign companies and governments while he was in office.

The report notes that the Obama administration was aware of, but did nothing about the conflict of interest that was created when Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was appointed to the board of Burisma, a corrupt Ukrainian fossil fuel company.

But the report goes further than what was revealed during the impeachment inquiry last year. It presents email evidence that former Secretary of State John Kerry, whose stepson Chris Heinz was one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, was also aware of the conflicts of interest. It adds that “Hunter Biden, his family, and Archer received millions of dollars from foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds.” It notes that Hunter Biden went on a “$100,000 global spending spree with James Biden and Sara Biden” after receiving money from a Chinese investor. And it adds that Hunter Biden appeared to have paid women linked to an “Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

It also notes: “The records acquired by the Committees show consistent, significant and extensive financial connections among and between Hunter Biden, James Biden, Sara Biden, Devon Archer, and Chinese nationals connected to the Communist regime and as well as other foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds.” – READ MORE

