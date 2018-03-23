Senate Passes “Disgusting Pork” Omnibus Act Just After Midnight; Outraged GOP Sens Ask Trump to VETO

, @BenSasse statement on omnibus, before bill actually passes: "Every Republican would vote against this disgusting pork bill if a Democrat were President. This spending kegger is a wildly irresponsible use of the taxpayers' money, and the President should not sign it."

Corker says he was at home when they called the votes tonight:

“I was in bed! I told them I wasn’t voting after 10 o’clock, and so they called the live quorum (around 10:45pm) which really pissed me off…”

