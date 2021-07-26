Senate Panel Votes to Require Women to Register for Draft

According to a summary the NDAA released Thursday, it highlights the change, saying the new bill is amending “the Military Selective Service Act to require the registration of women for Selective Service.”

Prior to adding women to the draft, males aged 18 through 25 were and still are required to register with the Selective Service System. Currently, the Department of Defense says they will keep the forces voluntary.

The U.S. Select Services System’s records say that from the late 1940s until 1973, “during both peacetime and periods of conflict, men were drafted to fill vacancies in the armed forces which could not be filled through voluntary means.”

Congress first considered making draft registration for women a requirement in 2016, even though all military combat jobs were open to women on a volunteer basis. Although that year’s version of the NDAA included a provision requiring women to register for the draft, it was dropped before the floor vote in the House.- READ MORE

