Senate Panel Prepares To Issue First Subpoenas In Burisma, Hunter Biden Investigation

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is preparing to issue a number of initial subpoenas in the panel’s probe into Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian oil and gas company that once employed Hunter Biden as a member of its board of directors, and the organization at the center of a Democratic effort to impeach President Donald Trump.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) sent a letter to members of the Committee late Sunday, according to The Hill, declaring his “intention to schedule a business meeting to consider a committee subpoena.”

That subpoena would reportedly go to Andrii Telizhenko, an individual who worked for Blue Star Strategies, a consulting organization that represented Burisma after it was accused of corruption, per the Daily Caller.

“Telizhenko, who was a consultant for Blue Star from July 2016 to June 2017, has provided some documents to the committee, according to Johnson,” the DC reported Monday. “But he says that he cannot turn over others without a subpoena because they are protected by a non-disclosure agreement.”

“As part of the committee’s ongoing investigation, has received U.S. government records indicating that Blue Star sought to leverage Hunter Biden’s role as a board member of Burisma to gain access to, and potentially influence matters at, the State Department,” Johnson wrote. – READ MORE