Senate Panel Interviewed Russian Lawyer From Trump Tower Meeting, But Dossier Was The Focus

The Senate Intelligence Committee recently interviewed the Russian attorney who attended the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, according to a new report.

Committee investigators spent a majority of the three-hour interview asking the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, about the infamous Steele dossier, The Associated Press reported.

The revelation is something of a surprise because Veselnitskaya has said she was not aware of the dossier until after it was published in January 2017.

Journalist Lee Stranahan reported on April 8 that Veselnitskaya told him that she had been interviewed by Senate investigators a week earlier. The interview took place in Berlin, according to the AP.

The AP did not report details of why Senate investigators quizzed Veselnitskaya about the dossier. Any link between the lawyer and the dossier would have significant implications for the salacious document as well as for the investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Read more at dailycaller.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1