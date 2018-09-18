Senate panel formally postpones Kavanaugh vote; Confirmation Now Officially in Limbo

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday formally postponed a vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, canceling a meeting set for later this week where a vote was initially expected to happen.

Staffers for Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sent out a notice that the Thursday business meeting had been canceled. The Senate is expected to leave town for the week on Tuesday.

The delay for a vote to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination was widely expected following allegations from Christine Blasey Ford, a professor who alleges that Kavanaugh held her down and tried to remove her clothes at a party in the early 1980s when both were in high school.

Grassley has yet to say when the Senate panel will now vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

