Senate panel approves bill to shield Mueller from Trump firing

Posted on by
The Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation that would shield special counsel Robert Mueller from any attempted firing by President Donald Trump.

The measure still faces stiff opposition from Senate GOP leaders and the White House, even as the president continues to rage against the expanding Russia probe.

This is a developing story.

It’s a bipartisan rebuke to the president, who continues to rage against the expanding Russia probe.

