Senate panel approves bill to shield Mueller from Trump firing

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation that would shield special counsel Robert Mueller from any attempted firing by President Donald Trump.

Sen. Orrin Hatch says special counsel Mueller’s investigation should be allowed to run it’s course: “Firing Mueller would cause a firestorm, and bring the administration’s agenda to a halt.” https://t.co/mJPKhWtPeY pic.twitter.com/oJABUzPAwg — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2018

The measure still faces stiff opposition from Senate GOP leaders and the White House, even as the president continues to rage against the expanding Russia probe.

This is a developing story.

