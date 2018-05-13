Senate Judiciary Demands DOJ & FBI Turn Over Flynn 302 Forms Due To Comey’s Contradictory Statements

On Friday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter to Department of Justice Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding that they produce documents related to the FBI’s assessments of their interview of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn due to recent contradictory statements made by fired FBI Director James Comey.

“On February 15, 2017, this Committee requested on a bipartisan basis a copy of the transcript of the widely reported call between Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador and the FBI report summarizing the intercepted calls,” Grassley wrote. “The Justice Department declined to provide any of that information, and instead then-FBI Director Comey provided a wide-ranging briefing to us on March 15, 2017 that touched on the Flynn issues. ”

Grassley letter to Rosenstein & Wray asking for documents related to the FBI's actual assessments of their interview of Flynn, particularly given the apparent contradiction between what Comey told the Committee in March 2017 and what he now claims.https://t.co/L8p6uvGEKp pic.twitter.com/05F7q4Mnu6 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) May 11, 2018

“According to that agent’s contemporaneous notes, Director Comey specifically told us during that briefing that the FBI agents who interviewed Lt. General Michael Flynn, ‘saw nothing that led them to believe [he was] lying,'” Grassley’s letter continues. “Our own Committee staff’s notes indicate that Mr. Comey said the ‘agents saw no change in his demeanor or tone that would say he was being untruthful.’ – READ MORE

