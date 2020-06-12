Senate Judiciary Committee Authorizes Lindsey Graham to Issue Subpoenas on Crossfire Hurricane

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday authorized Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to issue subpoenas related to Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia.

The committee voted 12-10 to approve the authorization to allow Graham to issue subpoenas for documents and testimony from former Obama administration officials to include James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper, John Brennan, and Sally Yates.

“I want to know why all these counterintelligence investigations were opened to begin with. I think we need to look long and hard at how these investigations got off the rails,” Graham said.

“This Committee is not going to sit on the sidelines and simply move on. I can assure you we’re not going to be deterred,” he added. “If we have to do it by ourselves, we will. The American people deserve answers to these questions and we intend to get them.” – READ MORE

