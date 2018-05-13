Senate investigators request interview with Nunberg, communications with Stone

The Senate Intelligence Committee is requesting a closed-door interview with onetime Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg and that he turn over communications he had with GOP strategist Roger Stone.

The panel made the formal request to Nunberg on Thursday, CNN reports, asking him to provide any communications with Stone regarding Russia, its hacking efforts during the 2016 election and WikiLeaks as the committee probes Russia’s interference in the race.

Nunberg told the network he plans to “100% comply” with the request, but has denied having advance knowledge of any efforts by Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to release politically damaging information on Democrats in an effort to boost President Trump during the election. – READ MORE

