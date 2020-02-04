Senate Intelligence Committee Will Call Ukraine Whistleblower To Testify, Lindsey Graham Reveals

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says the Senate Intelligence Committee will call the whistleblower, who alerted an inspector general about comments made between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a phone call last July, to appear and testify in front of a Congressional panel.

The Senate Intelligence Committee will reportedly investigate how the whistleblower, reportedly a CIA analyst, came in contact with information about the call, and why the analyst approached the intelligence community’s inspector general. They’ll then move on to how the whistleblower got into contact with Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) office and whether Schiff or his staff had advance knowledge of the whistleblower’s claims.

Graham made the comments on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr (R-NC) has told us that they will call the whistleblower,” Graham told host Maria Bartiromo. “I want to understand how all this crap started.” – READ MORE