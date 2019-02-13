Senate Intelligence Committee: No Evidence Of Russian Collusion

According to NBC News, the Senate Intelligence Committee will soon be concluding its investigation into the 2016 election and have so far “uncovered no direct evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, according to both Democrats and Republicans on the committee.” The investigation has been ongoing for two years, consisting of about 200 interviews.

“If we write a report based upon the facts that we have, then we don’t have anything that would suggest there was collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia,” said Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) during an interview with CBS News last week.

Burr added that the situation could change based on new facts, but conceded that the investigation is fairly close to being over.

“We know we’re getting to the bottom of the barrel because there’re not new questions that we’re searching for answers to,” Burr said. “What I’m telling you is that I’m going to present, as best we can, the facts to you and to the American people. And you’ll have to draw your own conclusion as to whether you think that, by whatever definition, that’s collusion.”

NBC reports, however, that Democrats on the committee still believe that there exists some evidence that Trump associates and members of his family were “willing to accept help from a foreign adversary” during the 2016 election.

“We were never going to find a contract signed in blood saying, ‘Hey Vlad, we’re going to collude,'” one anonymous Democratic aide told NBC News. – READ MORE