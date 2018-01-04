Senate Intel Chair Belittles Bannon: He Wasn’t at Trump Tower Meeting So Who Cares What He Has to Say

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said Thursday he doesn’t believe there’s a need for his committee to meet with former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, despite new comments from Bannon about a summer 2016 meeting between Trump campaign members and a Russian lawyer.

“I’m not sure what an individual who wants to talk about a meeting that he didn’t attend would be able to share about that meeting,” Burr told CNN.

On Wednesday, quotes from Bannon surfaced in excerpts from author Michael Wolff’s upcoming book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” In the exceprts, Bannon describes Donald Trump Jr. as “unpatriotic” and “treasonous” for taking a meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Bannon also said in the book that he believes there was “zero” chance Trump Jr. didn’t take the Russians upstairs in Trump Tower to meet with then-candidate Donald Trump. The quote contradicts previous statements that President Trump did not know about the meeting.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is one of multiple congressional committees conducting separate investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

