Senate hearing exposes ‘massive scale’ election meddling: ‘These companies are going to go all out’ in 2020

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last month, Professor Robert Epstein, Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, told Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) that “a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires and giant corporations” have been manipulating voters “on a massive scale,” and that “in 2020, you can bet that all of these companies are going to go all out.”

During his testimony, Epstein, a lifelong liberal who has been researching the impact of Google for more than six years, told Cruz that in 2016 Google pushed “between 2.6 and 10.4 million votes” to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton through “search engine manipulation effect, the search suggestion effect, the answer bot effect, and a number of others.”

“The methods they are using are invisible. They’re subliminal. They are more powerful than most any effects I’ve ever seen in behavioral sciences, and I’ve been in behavioral sciences for almost 40 years,” Epstein said.

Cruz noted that Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., donated more than $1.6 million to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016, making them the Democratic presidential candidate’s “number one financial donor.” – READ MORE