Senate GOP Promises to ‘Quickly’ Squash Any Impeachment Charges Should the House Pursue ‘Nonsense’

Senate Republicans have promised to quickly shut down any impeachment efforts by House Democrats if they choose to move forward.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told The Hill in an interview published Monday.

“I think it would be disposed of very quickly,” said Graham. “If it’s based on the Mueller report, or anything like that, it would be quickly disposed of.”

As IJR Blue reported, some House Democrats — along with Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) — are pushing for the impeachment process to start, claiming that President Trump had been found by the Mueller report to have obstructed justice. However, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) thinks moving forward would lead to nothing.

“It would be defeated. That’s why all they want to do is talk about it,” Cornyn said, claiming that they were all talk and no action. “They know what the outcome would be.” – READ MORE