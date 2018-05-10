Senate Dems move to force net neutrality vote

Senate Democrats on Wednesday formally launched their push to bring a vote on restoring net neutrality protections to the Senate floor.

“I believe that today kicks off the most important day for the internet that the Senate has ever seen,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who is spearheading the net neutrality push in the Senate.

Markey and other Democrats portrayed the issue as one of fairness, arguing that Republican Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai’s plan to scrap net neutrality would hurt consumers while protecting large corporations.

“Our Republican friends say ‘let the free market prevail,’ ” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) “We don’t do that for highways.”

He and others argued that if net neutrality rules were scrapped consumers would have to front the bill, paying higher premiums to access the internet. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1