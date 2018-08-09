Senate Dems make ‘unprecedented’ FOIA request for Kavanaugh documents

Senate Democrats filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on Wednesday to try to force the Trump administration to hand over documents from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s time working in the White House.

“Every Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee is joining in a series of Freedom of Information Act requests … requesting records from Brett Kavanaugh’s time in the Bush White House,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told reporters during a conference call.

Democrats submitted the FOIA requests to the CIA, the National Archives, the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security for documents tied to Kavanaugh’s three-year period as staff secretary for President George W. Bush.

Blumenthal added that the move was an “extraordinary step,” “unprecedented” and a “last resort” but that Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) “left us no other choice.”

“We need these documents to do our job,” Blumenthal said. “There is too much at stake to accept anything less than a complete picture of Judge Kavanaugh’s background.” – READ MORE

Kavanaugh’s unflappable poise and professionalism is illustrated in a recent video. There’s plenty of outrage over this video, but Kavanaugh showed the exact personality you should want in a judge.

The Supreme Court nominee proceeded unruffled through the crowd, despite the presence of protesters hurling questions like, “Will you protect our health care?” “You don’t support our health care?” “Why did you rule against coverage?” and “Do you generally ignore citizens?”

The importance of court members maintaining a professional and unbiased focus on issues never seems to make it onto the left’s priority list.

Protesters confronted Judge Kavanaugh about health care, and he literally ignored them pic.twitter.com/5GRpxaMg4h — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 3, 2018

As far as the left is concerned, it’s really not about health care or anything related to the duties of a Supreme Court justice. It’s about advancing an agenda that knocks the knees out from under a constitutional, representative republic. – READ MORE

