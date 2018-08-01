Senate Dems introduce bill to block release of 3D printed gun blueprints

Senate Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday to prohibit blueprints for 3D printed guns from being posted online.

The legislation, spearheaded by Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), comes as Defense Distributed is planning to publish digital blueprints on its website at midnight. Some of the blueprints, though, are already available online.

The Democratic legislation would make it illegal to publish with intent a digital file that programs a 3D printer to manufacture a firearm.

“These 3D-printed plastic firearms can evade our detection systems and are a direct threat to our national security,” Nelson told reporters during a press conference. “And we are going to let these go up on the internet tonight at midnight?” – READ MORE

CNN’s already given Alyssa Milano the panic button and published an op-ed of hers in which she calls 3D-printed guns “downloadable death,” but not everyone who read it was reduced to curling up in the fetal position.

This is nuts: Trump admin is allowing anyone with a 3D printer—including felons, terrorists, and the mentally ill—to make an untraceable plastic gun. https://t.co/tnPqec4wzZ — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 29, 2018

Even though the technology to do this has been around awhile, Washington Post columnist Max Boot claimed it was the Trump administration that was going to “allow” felons, terrorists, and the mentally ill to make their own “ghost weapons” at home. – READ MORE

