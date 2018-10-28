Senate Democrats Demand Trump Import at Least 80K Refugees a Year

A Group Of Senate Democrats And A Handful Of Establishment Senate Republicans Are Demanding President Trump Import At Least 80,000 Foreign Refugees Every Year.

In a letter signed by 21 Senators — including Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-MA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Cory Booker (D-NJ) — Trump is requested to import nearly four times as many foreign refugees to the United States next year instead of the less than 22,500 refugees that are expected to be admitted.

The Senators complain in the letter that last year, the U.S. brought in only about 22,500 refugees:

The global community currently faces one of the largest refugee crises the world has seen. More than 25 million around the world have fled their homes and countries due to war, famine, and persecution. These are some of the world’s most vulnerable individuals, and more than half of them are children. [Emphasis added]

Yet in Fiscal Year 2018, the U.S. resettle only 22,491 refugees, in stark contrast to the annual average of more than 80,000 refugees resettled per year since the enactment of the 1980 Refugee Act. [Emphasis added] – READ MORE