Senate Democrats Block COVID-19 Stimulus Bill—AGAIN

During the confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, Senate Democrats repeatedly condemned Senate Republicans for focusing on Barrett as opposed to a relief bill during the coronavirus pandemic. This grandstanding notwithstanding, Senate Democrats proceeded to block a “clean” COVID-19 stimulus bill on Wednesday.

Senate Republicans pushed a $500 billion stimulus bill that included funds for a second Paycheck Protection program targeted to small businesses, a $300 per week supplemental unemployment insurance benefit, and liability protections for businesses. The bill did not include another round of direct stimulus payments to individuals.

The bill failed in a 51-44 party-line vote, falling short of the 60 votes required, thanks to Senate Democrats.

The failed vote comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are negotiating for a last-ditch relief deal before the 2020 election.

Although the Senate vote may have been mostly symbolic, it did counter the Democrats’ grandstanding during the Barrett hearings. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --