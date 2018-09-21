Senate Dem: It’s ‘bulls—‘ for Republicans to say they have done all they can to contact Kavanaugh accuser

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono (Hawaii) ripped her Republican colleagues over their handling of the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling GOP claims that they have done everything they can to reach out to the accuser “bullshit.”

“That is such bullshit I can hardly stand it,” Hirono said on ABC News Wednesday, in response to a letter from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to Senate Democrats.

Grassley said in the letter that committee leaders have done everything they can to contact Christine Blasey Ford and implore her to testify in a hearing on Monday about her allegations against Kavanaugh.

Grassley’s spokesman fired back at Hirono on Twitter, saying: “This is such nonsense. The Committee has sent 9 emails and left 2 voicemails.” – READ MORE

On Monday, Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) put on a show for reporters, ranting about the “men in this country” and telling them to “just shut up” with regard to the flimsy decades-old allegations of sexual assault launched at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the eleventh hour.

“Guess who’s perpetuating all of these kinds of actions? It’s the men in this country. I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up! And step up. Do the right thing for a change,” Hirono ranted, when asked about being one of four women on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Hirono said Kavanaugh’s accuser, a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University named Christine Blasey Ford, must be heard and believed.- READ MORE