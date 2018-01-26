Senate Confirms President Trump’s Pro-Life Religious Freedom Ambassador

The Senate has approved President Trump’s nominee Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, pro-life governor of Kansas Sam Brownback.

Created by then-Senator Brownback in 1998, the Office of International Religious Freedom monitors religious persecution and genocide around the world. It serves under the dictates of the U.S. Department of State.

“I am honored to serve such an important cause,” Brownback wrote on Twitter following his nomination. “Religious freedom is the first freedom. The choice of what you do with your own soul.”

Brownback’s new mission will be to monitor “religious persecution and discrimination worldwide, recommend and implement policies in respective regions or countries, and develop programs to promote religious freedom.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

One of the nation’s most prominent Christian leaders said he fears President Trump is facing a grave domestic threat by forces who want to take over the White House.

“I believe we are in a coup d’etat,” Franklin Graham said Wednesday on the “Todd Starnes Radio Show.” “There are people in this country who are wanting to destroy the president and take over the government by force.”

Graham revealed his concerns as congressional Republicans ramp up accusations that deep state actors within the FBI and the Justice Department may have been plotting against the president.

The evangelical leader did not name names, but he suggested the mainstream media was complicit in the silent coup. Click here to listen to the shocking interview.

“They are not going to use bullets. They are using the media – to plant thoughts in people’s minds that he’s incompetent, that he’s dangerous, that you can’t trust him with nuclear weapons, that he is mentally unstable,” Graham said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Evangelist Franklin Graham said President Donald Trump isn’t “perfect” during a recent interview on MSNBC.

Over the weekend, MSNBC anchor Alex Witt asked the reverend if reports that one of Trump’s lawyers paid off porn star Stormy Daniels to remain quiet about an alleged affair suggested the president has “a sin problem.” Here’s how Graham responded:

Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, said Trump “is a much different person today than he was four years ago, five years ago, 10 years ago,” and voters should “give the man the benefit of the doubt.” – READ MORE