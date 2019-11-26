Sen. Tim Scott Says Trump ‘Innocent,’ ‘No Way’ Senate Convicts

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said President Trump is “innocent,” and there’s “no way in the world” the U.S. Senate will remove him from office.

“One thing is crystal clear, what we heard this week from the House was — no facts, no evidence, nothing that would lead to an impeachment,” Scott said on Friday. “This is a place where I think all Americans wanted to know: where is the fact pattern that leads to a conclusion of impeachment?”

“What we heard instead,” Scott continued, “was contradictory conclusions from Vindman and Williams. We heard Inconsistency from Sondland. He says there was a quid pro quo, but when he talked about the president’s own words to him, he said the president said ‘no quid pro quo.’”

“So I’m not confused, I’m actually more clear that there is no way in the world the Senate … can convict the president… Because he seems to be innocent of an impeachable offense.”

When asked if the Democrat-led House will go ahead and impeach, even though there is zero chance Trump will be convicted and removed, Scott blasted the Democrats. He believes Democrats are looking to impeach Trump purely for political purposes.