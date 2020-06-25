Sen. Tim Scott Says Dems Do Not Want to Pass Police Reform Bill Before the Election (VIDEO)

The sole black Republican senator says his Democratic colleagues blocked a police reform bill for political reasons.

During an interview on Fox News on Thursday, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) discussed the fate of the Republicans’ police reform bill that he drafted, which was blocked by Senate Democrats on Wednesday.

The American people deserve police reform, but the Democrats have no desire to actually solve this issue before the election. It is shameful. #JUSTICEAct pic.twitter.com/E9Ikm9DoVV — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 25, 2020

“Unfortunately, the Democrats really want to hold on this issue. They believe they’re going to win in November, so they’d rather write their own reform bill without any input from the Republican Party,” Scott said.

“They have no desire to actually solve this issue before the election,” he charged.

Scott explained that he offered amendments to the bill to address concerns Democrats had raised but said that his solutions were rejected. – READ MORE

