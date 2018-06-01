Sen. Ted Cruz Opens Up Double-Digit Lead Over Democratic Challenger

According to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday, Cruz has opened up a double-digit lead over O’Rourke, an eight-point jump from Cruz’s position just one month ago.

CNN reports ​ that Cruz gained on O’Rourke because of “Donald Trump’s increased popularity,” because the survey “tracks closely” with a recent increase in Trump’s approval numbers. But, in reality, Quinnipiac may show Cruz with a much bigger lead because Texas voters are beginning to tune in to the Senate race after focusing on a gubernatorial primary, and they don’t like what they see in O’Rourke.

Like Wendy Davis before him, Beto O’Rourke is not a Texas-backed challenger, but a national candidate whose war chest is filled with checks from outside the state. O’Rourke raised $6.7 million in the first three months of 2018, but a great deal of that is from Bernie Sanders’s former organization , Revolution Messaging. And less than half of O’Rourke’s funding comes from donors within Texas.- READ MORE

