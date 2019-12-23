Sen. Ted Cruz: Nancy Pelosi holding impeachment articles from Senate is ‘sign of weakness’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacted Sunday to the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet transmitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate saying, “I think this is a sign of weakness.”

Cruz made the statement on “Sunday Morning Futures” adding, “This is a sign she understands just how weak these articles are. These articles of impeachment that they actually voted on were really an admission of failure.”

“For months, they had been promising all of this evidence of criminal activity. For months, they’d be talking about bribery, they’d be talking about quid pro quo,” he said. “But then they heard all the evidence and they got no evidence of it and these articles don’t allege any crime.”

On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach President Trump for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” related to his dealings with Ukraine, without any Republican support.

“This is the first time in the history of our country that a president has been impeached without a single article alleging any criminal conduct,” Cruz told host Maria Bartiromo. “They don’t allege any crime, they don’t even allege any federal law that was violated. This was at the end of the day a political response because Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats hate the president.” – READ MORE