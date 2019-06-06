Sen. Ted Cruz declares show of support for Steven Crowder after YouTube yanks the conservative comedian’s income

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) voiced his support for Blaze Media conservative comedian Steven Crowder on Thursday, saying that YouTube’s decision to demonetize his page — which boasts nearly four million followers — is “ridiculous.”

This is ridiculous. YouTube is not the Star Chamber — stop playing God & silencing those voices you disagree with. This will not end well. #LouderWithCrowder https://t.co/x8G4pm4gS3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2019

YouTube announced on Twitter Wednesday that it would no longer allow Crowder’s page to generate income as a result of accusations of engaging in allegedly homophobic language.

The Google-owned video platform had been under pressure after Vox writer Carlos Maza organized a campaign attacking the conservative comedian for going on “homophobic” attacks.

“Update on our continued review–we have suspended this channel’s monetization,” the tweet stated. “We came to this decision because a pattern of egregious actions has harmed the broader community and is against our YouTube Partner Program policies.” – READ MORE