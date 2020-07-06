Sen. Tammy Duckworth Claims Trump Focused on ‘Dead Traitors’ During Mount Rushmore Speech (VIDEO)

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is taking a swipe at President Donald Trump for spending too much time on what she believes was the wrong topic during his speech at South Dakota’s 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration on Friday.

CNN’s Dana Bash, replayed a clip of Trump discussing the importance of preserving the nation’s historical monuments and asked Duckworth for her opinion on whether statues of those including George Washington should come down.

“His priorities are all wrong,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth reacts to Pres. Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech where he defended Confederate monuments. “He should be talking about what we’re going to do to overcome this pandemic… he spent all his time talking about dead traitors.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/eWEq750ZPy — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) July 5, 2020

Duckworth argued he should be more focused on other issues at hand.

“His priorities are all wrong here. He should be talking about what we’re going to do to overcome this pandemic. What are we going to do to push Russia back,” Duckworth said.

She added, “And instead he had no time for that. He spent all his time talking about dead traitors.” – READ MORE

