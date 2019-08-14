Sen. Scott: Racism accusations against Trump ‘inconsistent with reality’

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., defended President Trump against accusations of racism Today while appearing on “The Ingraham Angle,” calling accusations “inconsistent with reality.”

“Well there’s no doubt that President Trump is not a racist and the facts are very simple that the same folks that voted for me voted for President Trump because President Trump made promises to the voters and he’s keeping the promises,” Scott said to guest host Jason Chaffetz.

TRUMP THROWS ‘SQUAD’ FEUD BACK AT PELOSI AFTER ‘RACIST’ ACCUSATION: ‘DEMOCRATS ALWAYS PLAY THE RACE CARD’

Republicans have accused Democrats of shifting the narrative to racism accusations against the president following former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s panned testimony. Many Democrats are still calling for Trump’s impeachment.

The president has has also faced criticism recently following the the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio with his critics blaming his rhetoric for enflaming white supremacy.

Scott says Democrats are trying to avoid discussing a lackluster policy platform. – READ MORE