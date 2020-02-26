Sen. Sanders: Illegal immigrants are ‘our people’ (VIDEO)

At a campaign rally in Texas, Sen. Bernie Sanders said that all “our people,” including illegal immigrants, are entitled to “basic human rights,” like healthcare.

“Today, we’ve got 500,000 people sleeping out on the streets of America. Today, we have 18 million families, paying 50 percent of their limited incomes for housing,” Sanders told his rally in Texas. “Today, we have hundreds of thousands of bright young people who cannot afford to get a higher education. Today, we have 45 million people paying a student debt that many of them cannot afford to pay,” Sanders continued.

Bernie Sanders: illegal immigrants are “entitled” to the same government benefits as citizens pic.twitter.com/uktJpT6bsg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 22, 2020

He went on to say that his campaign and administration will be about “rethinking America” and “understanding that all of our people —when I say all, I also mean the undocumented in this country— that all of our people are entitled to basic human rights.” – READ MORE

