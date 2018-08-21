    True Pundit

    Politics

    SEN. RAND PAUL: ‘WE ARE SAFER’ NOW THAT JOHN BRENNAN DOESN’T HAVE A SECURITY CLEARANCE

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul alleged on Monday that the United States will be safer now that former CIA chief John Brennan no longer has a security clearance.

    “I think John Brennan’s actually a national security risk to the country and we are safer because his security clearance’s gone,” Paul said. “The reason I say that is in 2012 he actually released information to other CIA agents who went on TV and said, ‘oh, we have a double agent in Yemen.’”

    “Their life was put at risk because of John Brennan’s releasing information that he shouldn’t have,” Paul explained.- READ MORE

    Former New York City mayor and presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani taunted former CIA director John Brennan to sue to President Donald Trump over the revocation of his security clearance.

    Giuliani’s taunt follows Trump’s own dare to Brennan to sue him, warning the former CIA director that in the discovery phase of any legal action, his personal biases would be exposed.READ MORE

    President Donald Trump urged former CIA director John Brennan to bring a lawsuit against him in order to obtain his emails during the discovery phase in a Monday tweet.

    Trump revoked Brennan’s security clearance Wednesday, citing Brennan’s repeated public appearances attacking him and past behavior while in office. – READ MORE

    Sen. Rand Paul: ‘We Are Safer’ Now That John Brennan Doesn’t Have A Security Clearance
    Sen. Rand Paul: ‘We Are Safer’ Now That John Brennan Doesn’t Have A Security Clearance

    Today's entertainment gossip and chatter

    dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: