SEN. RAND PAUL: ‘WE ARE SAFER’ NOW THAT JOHN BRENNAN DOESN’T HAVE A SECURITY CLEARANCE

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul alleged on Monday that the United States will be safer now that former CIA chief John Brennan no longer has a security clearance.

“I think John Brennan’s actually a national security risk to the country and we are safer because his security clearance’s gone,” Paul said. “The reason I say that is in 2012 he actually released information to other CIA agents who went on TV and said, ‘oh, we have a double agent in Yemen.’”

“Their life was put at risk because of John Brennan’s releasing information that he shouldn’t have,” Paul explained.- READ MORE

Former New York City mayor and presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani taunted former CIA director John Brennan to sue to President Donald Trump over the revocation of his security clearance.

To John Brennan: Today President Trump granted our request (Jay Sekulow and me) to handle your case. After threatening if you don’t it would be just like Obama’s red lines. Come on John you’re not a blowhard? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 20, 2018

Giuliani’s taunt follows Trump’s own dare to Brennan to sue him, warning the former CIA director that in the discovery phase of any legal action, his personal biases would be exposed.– READ MORE

President Donald Trump urged former CIA director John Brennan to bring a lawsuit against him in order to obtain his emails during the discovery phase in a Monday tweet.

I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit. It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Trump revoked Brennan’s security clearance Wednesday, citing Brennan’s repeated public appearances attacking him and past behavior while in office. – READ MORE