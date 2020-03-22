Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., became the first U.S. senator to test positive for the coronavirus Sunday and will remain in quarantine, his staff announced.

The senator entered into quarantine in Kentucky and was continuing to work, while staffers in Paul’s Washington, D.C., office have been working remotely for the past 10 days, Fox News has learned. A spokesman for Paul confirmed that the senator had been at the Senate gym Sunday morning before learning of his diagnosis and leaving for Kentucky; Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said he saw Paul at the gym and kept a safe distance.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,” Paul’s staff tweeted Sunday afternoon. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time,” a second tweet said. “Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.” – READ MORE

